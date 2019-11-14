PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Petal man charged with possession of child porn.
Dylan Gentry, 24, was arrested Wednesday at his home and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Gentry for suspicious online activity. A digital electronic device belonging to Gentry was seized by investigators.
Gentry was booked in the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his initial court appearance. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
The case was investigated by the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
