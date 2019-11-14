Man fatally shot in Covington Co.; investigation underway

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Covington County are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday in Mount Olive.
Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila said 30-year-old Christopher Hand, of Seminary, died at Covington County Hospital around 4:18 p.m. Daquila said it appears Hand was shot one time in the upper shoulder and neck area.
According to Daquila, the shooting happened on Dennistown Road sometime that afternoon. The coroner was not able to confirm any further details.
WDAM has reached out to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation. We will update this story when we hear back from investigators.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.