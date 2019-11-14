Jones College women’s basketball sends 2 to Division I level

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Keyara Jones left Arkansas-Little Rock in 2018, unsure of her future.
Her father Cedric had just passed away and a stress fracture left her sidelined from playing the game she loved.
After a season at Jones College where she led the Bobcats with 15.7 points per game, Jones found herself signing a scholarship to the University of Alabama on Wednesday.
“Before I came to Jones, I went through a whole lot,” said Jones, a graduate of Heidelberg High. “I lost my dad. I was injured, so when I came to Jones I had to have surgery. The process of getting back in shape and just staying mentally strong was very tough for me. But I managed to do it and it got me here.”
Jones is joined in the state of Alabama by LaMiracle Sims. The Moss Point native signed with the reigning Conference USA champions UAB.
Sims averaged five points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Jones College last season.
“It means a lot to me,” Sims said. “I’m very ecstatic knowing the hard work I’ve put in and the dedication and all of the long days and long nights of being uncertain or unsure. Finally to see that my hard work’s paying off, it means a lot to me.”
“They work hard,” said Jones head coach Missy Bilderback. “They commit to a team and they’re unselfish kids. For them to have an opportunity to go and reach their dreams and play at great universities and finish their education. That’s what the junior college system’s all about.”
