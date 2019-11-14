Jefferson Davis Co. JROTC cadets honor Collins veterans with gifts

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - A group of JROTC cadets took on a special mission Wednesday to show their appreciation for veterans.
Cadets from Jefferson Davis County High School handed out more than 100 gift baskets at the State Veteran Home in Collins.
They also thanked each veteran for their service.
It was the first time the cadets made the trip to Collins.
“I feel very good about it, making sure that we made them smile and feel appreciated,” said cadet master sergeant Brainna McClellan.
“I like talking to older people that have more experience than I do and since I want to go into the military, then I’m glad to do it,” said cadet sergeant first class Marcus McLaurin.
“It’s great, we always enjoy them coming, we really do,” said Virgil Sullivan a resident at the home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
“I just hope these kids grow up to be fine people and don’t have to fight like we did,” said John Cole, another resident at the home.
Cole served in the U.S. Navy.
Sixty-eight cadets made the journey from Bassfield to the veterans home.
