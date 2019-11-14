Hattiesburg Miracle League Project to build special needs baseball field

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt area will soon house a brand new, state-of-the-art baseball field that will accommodate walkers and wheelchairs.
An extension of the baseball fields in Tatum Park, this new addition will help all baseball players to come together regardless of ability. The Miracle League Hattiesburg chapter is working to get this field up and running in the next 18 months.
It will be complete with rubber flooring to prevent injuries and will allow kids and adults with unique needs to have a place of their own. It will give them an opportunity to participate in an organized sport.
Additional plans also call for a brand new playground that will allow everyone to play. The only other facility of this kind nearby is located in McComb.
Amanda Winchester, of The Miracle League Project of Hattiesburg, said there are families who travel to McComb regularly on Saturdays to play on their field and it will be beneficial for them to have a field locally.
The fundraising efforts were kicked off Thursday with a major donation of $5,000 from Rainforest Car Wash owner Mike Gornak.
Gornak donates to local charities often involving children and animals.
“That’s what you are supposed to do, you are supposed to give back when you can, helping children who need a place like this to play” Gornak said.
The Miracle League Project has a long way to go for fundraising efforts, but looks forward to allowing all children to play together regardless of ability.
If you would like more information you can visit their Facebook page Hattiesburg Miracle League - Serving the Greater Pine Belt or email mlhattiesburg@gmail.com to make a donation.
