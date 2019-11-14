FIRST ALERT: Cold rain is expected for the afternoon.

We’re starting off your day cool and cloudy with temperatures in the low 40’s. Skies will be cloudy with a few light showers possible so be sure to grab your raincoats. Highs today will lead into the upper 40’s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 40’s. Lows will fall to the upper 30’s overnight. Friday and into the weekend, skies will be clear, and highs will be back into the 60’s, while overnight lows remain in the 30’s. Monday, another weak system will push through. As of now, the data shows that it won’t do much for the weather other than increase the clouds and give us a quick shot for a shower. Most of next week is looking sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60’s.