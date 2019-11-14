Community gathers for Kaylee Yohn memorial

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - One year ago Wednesday, 18-year-old Kaylee Yohn was killed in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Family and friends gathered in her memory on the Seminary High School football field Wednesday night to hold a candlelight memorial and balloon release in her honor.
“This was just to show her that she hasn’t been forgotten,” said Trahant. “She has not once left my mind. There has not been one time that I haven’t done something in her name because I love her that much.”
Kind words were written on the balloons before they were released.
After, the crowd gathered to share heartwarming memories.
"She was a person you could call, and she would put a smile on your face no matter what. She was a beautiful soul,” said one friend.
“She had a heart of gold,” said Trahant. “Not one moment went by that she wasn’t thinking of somebody else or doing something for somebody else.”
The memorial was held to show that Yohn has not been forgotten by loved ones.
“These people, they hit and ran, and they forgot,” said Trahant. “But there are still people here that haven’t forgotten. There are still people here that still love her. There are still people here that think about her every day.”
Those that care are still looking for answers revolving the hit and run.
"Tell me if that wasn’t your best friend or your sister or your mom or your dad or your daughter in that car when those people left that you wouldn’t be doing everything to find those people,” said Trahant.
