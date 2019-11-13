USM volleyball raises money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss will “Serve Up A Cure” on Thursday.
The volleyball team is raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society all week-long, culminating in Thursday’s match against Florida International at 6 p.m.
The Golden Eagles will auction off game-worn orange jerseys, sponsor baskets and over 30 items including autographed memorabilia. Auction items can be viewed at https://www.32auctions.com/usmvb.
During USM head coach Stephanie Radecki’s time at North Alabama, she and her staff lost a dear friend and player Caroline Neisler to the disease. Radecki was eager to bring this fundraising event to Southern Miss.
“It’s something that has hit us close to home,” Radecki said. “It really means a lot to us to try and raise funds to fight that disease. We wanted to have one here at Southern Miss, bring the event to Southern Miss and try to raise funds to help other people.”
All donations go to Birmingham Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where Neisler was treated. A gofundme page has been set up as another way to accept donations: www.gofundme.com/f/southern-miss-volleyball.
