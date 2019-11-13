Player of the Week - Oak Grove’s Nick Milsap

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nick Milsap carried the football just 128 times for Oak Grove last season.
He’s toted the rock 200 times this year to the tune of 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns.
“It’s been amazing,” Milsap said. “Just doing my part, doing as much as I can for the team, help the team win and be as good as we can be.”
“Last year he did a great job,” said Warriors head coach Drew Causey. “The guy that was going to start got hurt and missed pretty much the whole season. [Milsap] stepped right up and did a great job. Nick’s been that workhorse for us this year and comes every day to work.”
Milsap practices a sort of lost art. He wants to be on the field every snap and he wants to carry the ball 30 times a game – which he may just turn into 191 yards like in Friday’s win over Northwest Rankin.
“[With] more carries, I feel like the harder I run, get more into the groove and the way the game feels,” Milsap said.
“He’s kind of an old school running back,” Causey said. “He’s going to run somebody over and get up and want to do it again. We love having him on our team.”
Many of the Oak Grove seniors like Milsap have been the catalyst for a team that’s won five straight games to clinch a playoff berth.
The Warriors look to make it six straight against Ocean Springs on Friday.
“They got a good football team,” Causey said. “The quarterback’s a really good player. They’re aggressive on defense and they can cause you some problems there. We’re definitely going to have to play our best football from here on out.”
“We all came together, we all got closer,” Milsap said. “We all decided, if we want to do this, we have to do it right. If we want to keep playing, we have to win. We lose, we go home.”
