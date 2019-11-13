Ovett volunteer firefighter loses home, 2 dogs to fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer firefighter in Jones County lost his family’s home and two dogs to a fire Tuesday.
Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council, said the fire happened on Will Young Road in the Ovett community. The home that burned belong to a member of the Ovett Volunteer Fire Department.
Bumgardner said the firefighter’s mother-in-law, who lives next door, saw the mobile home smoking and called 911. Volunteers from several department rushed to the scene to fight the fire, but the home was a total loss.
According to Bumgardner, the firefighter, his wife and their two children were not home when the blaze sparked, but two chihuahuas were killed in the fire.
