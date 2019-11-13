Ole Miss moves to 2-0 with win over Norfolk State

Ole Miss remains at home for its next contest. The day before the Ole Miss football team battles No. 1 LSU in the final home game of its season, the basketball Rebels square off against Western Michigan (Nov. 15). The game will be the back end of a doubleheader with the Ole Miss women’s basketball team battling New Orleans to begin the day. Tipoff for the men’s game is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.