Mississippi soldier missing in Korean War accounted for after almost 69 years

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WMC) - A Greenwood, Mississippi soldier that was reported missing in the Korean War is finally accounted for after almost 69 years.
The announcement came Wednesday morning from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that Army Cpl. Joe T. Avant was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950 and is now accounted for.
The DPAA says Avant was fighting in the war at the age of 20 when his unit was attacked. Officials were unable to recover his remains after the attack.
Back in July of 2018 Korean leaders gave the U.S. 55 boxes of what was said to be remains of Americans that were reported Missing in Action during the war. The DPAA says the remains arrived at their labs in August of 2018 and they have been working to identify those remains.
Approximately 7,606 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to the DPAA.
Avant will be laid to rest in his hometown on Dec. 13, 2019.
