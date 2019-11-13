Mississippi agencies receive $1.7 million to combat human trafficking and provide services to trafficking victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded more than $100 million in funding, including grants to the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety totaling $1.7 million dollars.
The money will be used to combat human trafficking and to provide vital services to trafficking victims throughout the United States.
The Mississippi State Department of Health received a $900,000 Office of Victims Crimes grant and The Mississippi Department of Public Safety received a $800,000 Bureau of Justice Assistance grant.
“Human traffickers remain a dire threat to human rights across the globe and their actions pose a serious danger to public safety right here in our own country,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.
He continued, saying, “I’m proud that these resources will help our law enforcement officers and victim service providers hold perpetrators accountable and give victims of these abominable crimes a place to turn for refuge and support.”
