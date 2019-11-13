26 Jones College students get “Round Up for Education” scholarships

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - More than two dozen students at Jones College are receiving financial help, thanks to a scholarship program at Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.
Twenty-six students are getting $500 each, through “Round Up for Education.”
EPA members fund it, by agreeing to “round up” their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.
The program is seven years old.
“The customers, they chose to round up to that dollar and put it towards education because it has a direct impact on their community, it makes a huge difference,” said Jessie Smith, president of Jones College.
“We have collected more than $1.5 million in this, the seven years since we’ve been doing this program, so nickels, dimes and pennies have been contributed to this amazing enterprise,” said Kurt Brautigam, manager of member services at Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.
“It will help a lot with my tuition, because I live on campus and college is expensive, so it’s going to help a lot with all of that stuff,” said Christina Payton, a student from Hattiesburg.
“It means a lot because a lot of people don’t have this opportunity and just to be in this organization, it’s so generous that they give it to you just by being a member,” said Amanda Bozeman, a freshman biochemistry major.
In all, 214 community and junior college students are getting “round up” scholarships this year.
