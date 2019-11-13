Glade Elementary students competing to get to class

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County’s Glade Elementary School’s spirit has a competitive streak. Principal Lisa Ishee said it’s that element that is also getting kids in class every day, creating perfect attendance bragging rights for a few classrooms.
“We are creating a learning environment where students want to come to school,” Ishee said.
Ishee said the kids are approaching a school attendance initiative with excitement and a little competition. As you enter the elementary school, you can see the walls are covered with corn stalks made by the school.
“This month what we did, as you can see behind us, our students who were here, perfect attendance, each class got to add a corn stalk to our corn stalks," Ishee said. “And the class that had the most or highest attendance got to have a popcorn party.”
Ishee said this incentive is getting kids excited and involved in their school attendance.
Missy Bufkin, director of federal programs at the Jones County School District, said these fun activities for the kids is actually a serious five-year strategic plan for the entire school district.
“Our goal is to increase monthly attendance by 95% or higher and decrease the chronic absenteeism rate by 15% or lower,” Bufkin said.
Ishee said teachers are seeing the benefits of making the school attendance initiative fun and visual for the students.
"There is a great correlation between grades and a positive attitude and overall attendance is risen since we started this initiative," Ishee said.
Ishee is hoping the success of the attendance initiative at Glade Elementary is a positive sign for the entire district.
The Jones County School District is promoting school attendance for the entire school year, spotlighting a different school each month that’s incorporating unique school attendance incentives through the school.
