Former Lamar Co. teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former teacher in the Lamar County School District pleaded guilty to statutory rape Tuesday.
Jenny Christine Hipp was charged in June 2017 in connection to allegations involving a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 16. Hipp had been a speech-language pathologist at the district since 2014.
The Lamar County School District received the complaint on June 15, 2017 and immediately began an investigation. Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith said the district contacted the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office after receiving information of possible criminal behavior.
The school district terminated Hipp on June 21, 2017.
None of the allegations occurred on school grounds, according to district officials.
Hipp is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 20.
