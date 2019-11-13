FIRST ALERT: Major chill over the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your day very cold with temperatures in the low 20’s! Wind chills this morning is in the 10’s, so bundle up as you head out the door. Skies will be sunny for most of the day as highs eventually climb up into the upper 40’s. Clouds will return toward sunset as lows will fall into the mid to upper 30’s overnight. Thursday, another weak system glides through with a 30 percent chance for showers, making it another cold rain. Highs on Thursday will be around 50. Friday and into the weekend skies will clear and highs will be back into the 60’s while overnight lows remain in the 30’s. Monday, another weak system will push through, and as of now, the data shows that it won’t do much for the weather other than increase the clouds and give us a quick shot for a shower.