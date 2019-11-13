Fire officials encourage families to create fire escape plan

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families are being encouraged to create an EDITH drill, which stands for “exit drill in the home.”
It’s an evacuation plan in the event of a house fire.
“They plan a fire evacuation for the home if a fire does occur,” said Will Lewis with Petal Fire Department. “They have two ways out. They practice this drill as a family and they have a meeting place in the yard that everyone can go to in the event of a fire.”
To make a plan, get the family together and draw an outline of your home. You then find two ways to get out of each room.
“If it’s a bedroom, you can go out the window or you can go down the hallway to a door,” said Lewis. “It’s just like any evacuation plan you see on any building anywhere, it’s just in your home.”
Fire officials say it’s important to practice and make sure everyone in the home knows the plan, especially children.
“Just know, if they are not able to self-evacuate, the parents are going to have to go get them. Be mindful of what to teach them what to do in that event so that they are not hiding, and they don’t come out of the room,” said Lewis. “If that’s the event, they need to go to that room and get them out or teach them to wait by a window. Just facilitate that they know where the child is going to be so they can get them out.”
Between 2012 and 2016, cooking fires resulted in 172,000 fires and space heaters resulted in 52,000 fires.
