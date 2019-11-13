City of Hattiesburg getting ready for Midnight on Front Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to bring in the new year with the their second Midnight on Front Street celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Hattiesuburg’s Hub Sign will be “dropping” once again, along with an added fireworks show afterwards. Mayor Toby Barker announced on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook Live event Wednesday morning about the addition to the celebration.
“No matter where you are at the Front Street and Main Street intersection, you’ll be able to see some solid fireworks," said Barker.
The City of Hattiesburg, along with other partners, are working to make Hattiesburg a top destination for New Year’s Eve.
“Thousands of people come to Hattiesburg for the holidays every single year,” said Hattiesburg Tourism Commissioner executive director Marlo Dorsey. “Think about all the great things that you can do being [in Hattiesburg] for New Year’s Eve. All of our tourism partners are working to make Hattiesburg the premier destination of the Gulf South for New Year’s Eve.”
To go along with the New Year’s festivities, Hattiesburg will also have the Hub City New Year’s Eve Ball presented by Keith’s Superstore, The First Bank, Dr. & Mrs. Jamie Jimenez and Signature Magazine. The event will be a fundraiser to benefit Kids Hub Advocacy.
“As you know, Jan. 1 will bring about 2020, which will bring about our own version of the 20’s,” said Barker. “We expect the 20’s in Hattiesburg to have a tremendous change just like the Roaring 20’s back in the 1900’s.”
More details on the celebration and other events that will be taking place along with it will be listed and update on celebration’s website.
