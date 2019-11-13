Budget Inn on Highway 49 is being demolished

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The old Budget Inn on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg is being torn down after abandonment.
The ownership has decided to tear down the property. VisitHattiesburg Executive Director Marlo Dorsey said they are excited for this improvement to be made, as it is a heavily traveled highway, with upward of 1,000 cars daily.
She sees this as progress being made and will help improve the first impression visitors of the Pine Belt.
Plans are undecided for what will potentially be located there in the future.
