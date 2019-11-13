Bitter cold means bad news for exposed water pipes in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Bitter cold temperatures are expected in the Pine Belt over the next couple of days, and that could mean some bad news for homeowners who have exposed water pipes.
Pipes can burst in extreme cold weather.
Emergency management officials say temperatures are expected to be below freezing for up to twelve hours.
That’s long enough to threaten outdoor pipes.
Those officials and hardware retailers say now is the time to prepare.
“I think it’s going to be in the low 20′s with the windchill even lower than that, so yes, it could affect pipes, especially when they don’t have any protection from the wind or anything like that,” said James Smith, director of Lamar County Emergency Management.
“[The] main thing, if you can cover [pipes], cover them, if you can’t cover them, especially if you have exposed pipes, leave them running a little bit,” said Kenneth Laird, manager of Ace Hardware in Petal.
Smith is also reminding everyone to make sure cars are prepared for the cold.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.