Suspect in Hub City murder investigation arrested in California

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in an ongoing murder investigation in the Hub City was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif., officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department announced Tuesday.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said Keri Guillot, also known as “Pinky”, was arrested by San Diego police on Monday, Nov. 4. Moore said Guillot will be extradited to Hattiesburg to face charges of accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
Guillot was the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the Sept. 10, 2019 shooting death of David Lee Boulton.
Nakia Mason, aka “Kiki”, was arrested by Hattiesburg police on Sept. 12. Mason is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
The man suspected of killing Boulton is still on the run. Moore said police are looking for Carzetta Oneal Myers, aka “Stuff”, who is wanted for first degree murder and obstruction of justice.
If you have any information on Myers’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
