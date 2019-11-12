Students receive recognition for perfect scores on state test

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt students received recognition for their hard work in the classroom at the Forrest County School District Board Meeting Monday.
The board recognized North Forrest Elementary School, Rawl Springs Attendance Center and Dixie Attendance Center for students who got perfect scores on the State Assessment. Students got certificates for the math portion, ELA, or both. The school board is proud of all of its students and their accomplishments.
“Its just recognition. The school board to see the students and the parents to realize that we’re recognizing them for an achievement they’ve made," said Brian Freeman, Forrest County School District Superintendent. “We’re always recognizing athletics and things like that. So this is just something that we wanted to do special for the students who perform academically.”
Last month, the board recognized students from North Forest High School, South Forrest Attendance Center and Earl Travillion Attendance Center for the same thing.
