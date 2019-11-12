PRCC’s Moore named MACJC’s 1st Player o’Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College sophomore Isaih Moore was named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ men’s basketball Player of the Week.
Moore, a 6-foot-10 forward who is committed to St. John’s University, came off the Wildcats’ bench to average 21 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two blocked shots a game in PRCC’s wins over Delgado Community College and William Carey University’s junior varsity.
He scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots in PRCC’s 98-53 win. Moore scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats downed Carey’s junior varsity 116-33.
In the two games, Moore shot 68 percent from the floor (17 of 25) and 70 percent from the free-throw line (7 of 10).
Moore made his first start of the season Monday night as No. 10 PRCC improved to 3-0 with an 86-80 victory over Baton Rouge Community College. Moore scored just five points, but grabbed six rebounds, blocked three shots and came up with a steal.
PRCC returns to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Wildcats visit Southern University-Shreveport.
PRCC returns home Monday and Tuesday for the Wildcat Classic at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
The Wildcats will host Baton Rouge CC at 8 p.m. Monday before welcoming Louisiana State University-Eunice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
