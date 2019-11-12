PRCC’s Moore named MACJC’s 1st Player o’Week

Isaih Moore dunks a missed shot in Pearl River's win over William Carey JV. (Source: Michael Dugan)
By Tim Doherty | November 12, 2019 at 5:14 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 5:14 PM

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College sophomore Isaih Moore was named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ men’s basketball Player of the Week.

Moore, a 6-foot-10 forward who is committed to St. John’s University, came off the Wildcats’ bench to average 21 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two blocked shots a game in PRCC’s wins over Delgado Community College and William Carey University’s junior varsity.

He scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots in PRCC’s 98-53 win. Moore scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats downed Carey’s junior varsity 116-33.

In the two games, Moore shot 68 percent from the floor (17 of 25) and 70 percent from the free-throw line (7 of 10).

Moore made his first start of the season Monday night as No. 10 PRCC improved to 3-0 with an 86-80 victory over Baton Rouge Community College. Moore scored just five points, but grabbed six rebounds, blocked three shots and came up with a steal.

PRCC returns to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Wildcats visit Southern University-Shreveport.

PRCC returns home Monday and Tuesday for the Wildcat Classic at Marvin R. White Coliseum.

The Wildcats will host Baton Rouge CC at 8 p.m. Monday before welcoming Louisiana State University-Eunice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

