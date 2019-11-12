4 local standouts tabbed “Mr. Football” by MCAC

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Four high school football standouts were among the six players selected Tuesday from across Mississippi as “Mr. Football” for the 2019 season.
The honorees — one from each classification under the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s umbrella — included:
- Lumberton High School junior back Robert Henry (Class 1A)
- Taylorsville High School junior quarterback Ty Keyes (Class 2A)
- Columbia High School running back Kentrel Bullock (Class 3A)
- Itawamba Agricultural High School running back Ike Chandler (Class 4A)
- Lafayette High School senior quarterback Randy Anderson (Class 5A)
- George County defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (Class 6A)
The players were selected by a state-wide committee comprised of high school coaches and media members who cover high school football.
- The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Henry has rushed for 1,510 yards and 24 touchdowns and passed for 589 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers (9-3) 4 local high schoolers tabbed “Mr. Football” by MCAC
“Very proud of Robert and the all of the hard work he has put in,” fifth-year Lumberton coach Zach Jones said. "He will be the first to tell you that it’s a team game an that he coukldn’t do it without his teammates,.
- The 6-foot, 180-pound Keyes, who earned Mr. Football accolades in Class 2A in 2018, has completed 170-of-242 pass attempts for 3,200 yards and 39 TDs with seven interceptions this season for the Tartars (11-1).
- The 5-10, 195-pound Bullock has rushed 152 times for 1,690 yards and scored 31 TDs for the Wildcats (11-0).
- The 6-foot, 180-pound Chandler has rushed for 2,299 yards and 31 touchdowns on 211 carries for the Indians (12-0)
- The 5-11, 205-pound Anderson has rushed for 1,389 yards with 18 TDs and passed for 446 yards and five TDs for the Commodores (8-3).
- The 6-3, 315-pound Jackson has collected 69 tackles for the Rebels (7-4)., including 32 tackles for loss with 10 quarterback sacks.
“Mr. Football” was created by the MHSAA, the Mississippi Association of Coaches and the New Orleans Saints.
The sextet will be recognized at a banquet on Dec. 2 in Jackson.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi/Gridiron Classic State Football Championships are set for Dec. 6-7 at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
