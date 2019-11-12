Laurel students host first Veterans Day Living History Museum

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifth and sixth grade students at St. John’s Day School in Laurel are learning about the history of Veteran’s Day in an interactive way.
Students picked their favorite veteran, either a family member or a celebrity, and researched the person.
Some kids even called their family members to interview them about their time served.
The classes decorated tri-fold boards and presented them along with their speeches inside the school gym.
The veterans who were being personified attended the event to join in on the fun.
Students even wore authentic attire their veterans previously wore.
