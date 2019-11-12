Laurel Salvation Army opens warming shelter for cold weather

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel will open it’s warming shelter for the cold weather coming in on Tuesday.
“It’s something that we are glad to provide for those who need it,” said Major Raymond Pruitt with the Salvation Army.
The warming center will be at the community shelter. It will be open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., then normal overnight shelter hours will continue.
“The warming station provides drinks and snacks," said Pruitt. "The shelter serves breakfast every morning and dinner every evening.”
Last winter, the warming center helped more than 100 people stay warm.
More than 7,000 people were helped out in the shelter.
“At the Salvation Army, we care for the whole person,” said Pruitt. “It’s a very holistic approach. We don’t want to see anybody becoming ill or getting frost bite because they are outside when it’s dangerous to be out there.”
The warming center is open to anyone who is in need of it’s services.
