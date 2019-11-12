High School Football Recap: Week 12; Part 2

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Dylan Farve threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday as Richton High School came back from a 21-0, first-quarter deficit to stun Stringer High School in the Class4-1A regular-season finale.
The outcome and Sebastopol High School’s victory over Sacred Heart High School created a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots in the region, with all finishing 5-3.
All three remained tied in head-to-head results, with each 1-1 against the two others. Sebastopol won on the next tiebreaker, having defeated the region’s second-place team, Resurrection Catholic High School, during the regular season.
The Bobcats (7-4) earned a spot in the playoffs as the region’s third seed.
That left Richton (7-5) and Stringer (6-6) for the fourth and final spot, and the Rebels got the nod on the strength of Friday’s win.
Farve completed 9-of17 passes for 143 yards, including touchdown passes to senior Braxton Brewer and senior Malcolm Hinton. He also ran 14 times for 35 yards and two scores.
Brewer finished with five catches for 90 yards, while Hinton had 46 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 45 yards.
The Rebels were held to 139 yards total offense.
Stringer built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run by junior Jorian Sampson, a 1-yard TD Run by junior Omarion Bridges and a 13-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Jackson Parker to junior Landon Ducksworth.
Cooper Bridges added a 2-point conversion run for the Red Devils.
But Richton cut the lead to 21-13 at halftime on Farve TD run and his pass to Hinton.
The Rebels then pulled to 21-19 after three quarters and scored the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
Sampson finished with 67 yards on 10 carries for Stringer and Bridges added 55 yards on 12 carries. Ducksworth had three catches for 32 yards.
Richton will travel to Rosedale to take on Region 3-1A’s top seed, West Bolivar High School. The Eagles (9-2) Simmons High School Friday 32-26.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. _ Senior Nick Milsap Jr. ran for 191 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and senior quarterback Damon Stewart accounted for three scores Friday as the Warriors clinched second-place in Region 3-6A.
Oak Grove won its final region games, including the brutal Brandon-Pearl-Northwest Rankin run, to earn a second seed in the Class 6A South State playoffs.
Stewart completed 16-of-21 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 39 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
All told, the Warriors ran for 284 yards, with Eugene Newell Jr. adding 19 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Senor Eric Robinson ran for 35 yards on four carries and caught three passes for another 28 yards.
Senior Brandon Hayes caught three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, while senior Tavion Smith had five catches 54 yards.
Senior place-kicker Michael Owens hit on s 35-yard field and all five of his extra-point attempts.
The Warriors will host Ocean Springs High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Greyhounds (5-6), who earned the third seed from Region 4-6A, dropped a 21-16 decision Friday to Harrison Central High School.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) _ Seven different Trojans scored at least one touchdown Friday in an opening-round game of the Class 3A South State playoffs.
West Marion spotted the Wildcats (3-8) a 6-0 lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from senior Freddie Byrd to senior Nolan Thompson before running away from Wilkinson County.
The Trojans led 14-6 after one quarter. By halftime, the lead had ballooned to 35-6.
Senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes completed 2-of-4 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, an 8-yarder to junior Omarion Husband and a 24-yarder to junior Qavonte Swanigan. Holmes also ran for 31 yards on four carries, including a 15-yard touchdown run.
Swanigan also returned an interception 37 yards for a score.
Junior Jartavious Martin (104 yards, 11 carried) scored on a 15-yard run, sophomore Octavious Harvey (80 yards, eight carries) scored on a 4-yard run, sophomore Larry Magee (53 yards, six carries) added a 15-yard touchdown run and senior Blake Lowery scored on s 4-yard run.
The Trojans (11-1) will travel to Yazoo City to face Yazoo County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (10-2) advanced to the Class 3A South State quarterfinals with a 28-21 victory Friday over Southeast Lauderdale High School.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Paced by 142 yards and two touchdowns from sophomore Omar Johnson, the Wildcats ran for 304 yards Friday in rushing past the Bulldogs (2-9) in the opening round of the Class 3A South State playoffs.
Columbia jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the fist quarter and made it 41-0 at the half.
Omar Johnson scored on touchdown runs of 49 yards and 1 yard, sophomore Josh Brown had a 72-yard scoring run, sophomore Jonathan Wilitz (30 yards, four carries) scored on a 9-yard run and senior Tryson Johnson (8 yards, two carries) added a 1-yard scoring run.
Senior outside linebacker Teshone Franklin added a defensive score on a 45-yard interception return.
The Wildcats (11-0) will welcome Velma Jackson High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (7-4), who earned the second seed out of Region 6-3A, defeated Morton High School 54-6 Friday.
TATLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior running back Jeffrey Pittman rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt for another score Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A South State playoffs.
The Tartars rushed the Yellowjackets (6-5) for 314 yards.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 15-of-20 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran twice for 52 yards.
Senior Jabez Griffith’s two catches for 49 yards both went for touchdowns. Junior Tyrese Keyes caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Travis Keyes rushed for 56 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 39 yards and a score.
The Tartars (11-1), the defending Class 2A South State champions, will travel to Collins High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (4-8) advanced to the South State quarterfinals with a 48-12 victory over Amite County High School Friday.
