Hattiesburg hosts 37th Veterans Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg hosted its 37th annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday at Veteran’s Memorial Park located downtown.
During the ceremony, veterans were recognized as the flag from each branch of the military was posted beside the memorial wall.
Quilts of Valor presented hand-made quilts to over a dozen veterans who were attending the event.
Capt. Ken Smith, U.S. Army-Ret., was honored for his service to the country and as a founding member of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.
“We got to remember that the freedom we got today just didn’t happen, somebody paid the price for it.” Smith said. “We live in a city that supports veterans and we have a community that supports veterans and that means a lot to me.”
The city also hosted a Veteran’s Day parade which was held prior to the Veterans ceremony and featured marching bands from around the area along with several patriotic floats honoring the men and women who have served the country.
