Demolition begins on USM’s Pinehaven Apartments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of buildings that housed University of Southern Mississippi students and their families for decades is being turned to rubble.
University officials said demolition on the Pinehaven family housing complex started this week on Montague Boulevard.
The 40-unit complex was built in 1956. For nearly 60 years, it provided an opportunity for non-traditional students and students with children to stay on campus.
Pinehaven closed its doors for good in December 2014. University officials said clearing the building site will take weeks.
USM has not announced what the space will be used for in the future.
