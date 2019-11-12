Bond denied for Jones County murder suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been denied for a man charged in a Jones County shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
Jose Angel Melendez-Davila, 33, appeared in court Tuesday where he was denied bond on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Jones County investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Toombs Road around 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said Melendez-Davila was the boyfriend of the woman he shot and the man killed was her son.
Melendez-Davila was not at the scene when deputies arrived, but witnesses identified the alleged shooter and gave a description of the vehicle he was driving, which was later found abandoned behind a business on 15th Avenue in Laurel.
U.S. Marshals and deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office captured Melendez-Davila in Louisiana on the morning of Nov. 8, according to the Morgan City Police Department.
Melendez-Davila was later transported to the Jones County Jail.
