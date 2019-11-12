14 arrested after multi-month narcotics investigation in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged 14 people in Operation “Pillgrams,” a multi-month narcotics investigation conducted by the department.
Thirteen suspects were charged on drug related charges and one person faces possession of a weapon by a felon.
The following individuals were charged in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office:
- David Glenn Garner, 45, of Foxworth, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance, two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
- Brittney Sydale Hudson, 33, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church, two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Ricky Eugene Johnson, 58, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church, conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
- Felicia Alford Kendricks, 51, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer or a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Jamareus Lajaques Lewis, 22, of Foxworth, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer or a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Willie Ray Brent Jr., 59, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer or a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Scotty Larue Ford, 49, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer or a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church.
- Anthony Joseph Alford, 34, of Columbia, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and sale of a controlled substance.
- Shawn Michael Dickenson, 34, of Columbia, was charged with three counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Jacqueline Renee Hodges, 39, of Tylertown, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled within 1,500 feet of a school or church.
- Corey Antonio Wilks, 43, of Columbia, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Jimmy Ray McCraw, 34, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church, conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance. He is currently booked on charges from the Columbia Police Department.
- Wilbert James Hayes III, 36, of Lousiana, was charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Kenneth Louis Terrell, 63, of Columbia, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 29-year-old Hakeem Duvae Kyrie Conerly and 24-year-old Heather Nacole Blansett. Both are from Kokomo.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.