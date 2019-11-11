SEC Nation coming to Oxford for Ole Miss-LSU

Matt Luke leads his Ole Miss Rebels onto the field. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant | November 11, 2019 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:21 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - SEC nation will make their way to Oxford this weekend.

The popular SEC Network show’s crew will be live in The Grove ahead of Ole Miss vs top-ranked LSU on Saturday.

Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow will be live beginning at 9 a.m. on the SEC Network. They'll open the pit for the crowd at 7 a.m.

It's the first time SEC Network has been at The Grove since last year's matchup with Alabama.

LSU represents the Rebels’ last home game of the season. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

