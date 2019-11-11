Marion County honors veterans during Monday ceremony

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion county took time to thank their veterans on Monday.
A ceremony was held in front of the courthouse with veterans and residents filling the crowd.
Brig. Gen. Mike Nabors, commander of the Mississippi Air National Guard, spoke of the importance Mississippi has in our nation’s military.
“Well it’s just such a unique group of people that have chosen service and especially military service," Nabors said. “And it’s small communities like this that keep that alive. As Abraham Lincoln said, if we don’t remember our heroes then our nation won’t endure very long.”
Nabors said Mississippi has the highest number of veterans per capita in the country.
Theodore Peters is a 96-year-old World War II veteran who enjoyed Monday’s ceremony.
“Well I think they’re doing a good job, I don’t know how they could improve more," Peters said. “We feel so good today, I don’t think we could feel any better.”
Duane Van Fleet is a retired Marine lieutenant colonel and says we can all do our part to help honor our veterans.
“Just to remember that there are lots of our community that make sacrifices, have made sacrifices, and are making sacrifices today like the captain that was one of our speakers earlier," Van Fleet said. “She just got back to Korea I’m told. We’re all part of the same community and like she said it’s all part of being a patriot and being a part of the united states.”
