How to save energy during the winter months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a blast of cold air moving into Mississippi, many households will be cranking the heat.
Entergy Mississippi says heating and air conditioning account for as much as 55% of your monthly electric bill.
They recommend setting your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter. Each degree above 68 can increase your bill by 3%.
They included a list of tips to help keep your bill down during the cold months. These include:
- Seal air leaks. Install weather stripping around your doors, windows and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside of your home or business.
- Conserve hot water. Wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket that can be found at local home improvement stores and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.
- Keep all doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.
- Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter. This helps keep the cold air from blowing down on you.
- Keep the air circulating. Don’t block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.
- Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.
