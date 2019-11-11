High School Football Recap: Week 12; Part 1

TERRY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson three touchdown passes in the first half to help Petal High School to a 27-14 victory at Terry High School Thursday night.
The Panthers (10-1, 7-0 Region 3-6A) had cliched the region title last week, but polished off an unbeaten season against 3-6A competition.
Nicholson completed 7-of-12 passes for 137 yards.
Junior Jeremiah Robinson caught three passes 62 yards and two touchdowns and junior Micah Cherry caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Micah McGowan led the ground game with 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Petal will host Biloxi High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A South State playoffs. The Indians (8-3), the fourth seed in Region 4-6A, dropped a 37-31 decision to Gulfport High School Friday.
Terry saw its season end at 2-10, 0-7.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Xavier Evans rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as the Golden Tornadoes wrapped up Region 3-5A play by downing the Tigers.
Junior Dexter Scott, who has assumed quarterback duties while Evans has shifted to running back, completed 6-of-13 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Tyrone Jones caught two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Kiron Benjamin backed the ground game with 65 yards and a touchdown on five carries and freshman Caden Arrington added 43 yards and a score on five carries.
Junior defensive back Rontavious Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Golden Tornadoes (9-2, 6-1 region), who finished as second seed in 3-5A, will host Pascagoula High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A South State playoffs. The Panthers (6-5) finished as third seed in Region 4-5A after downing Long Beach High School 51-8 Friday.
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WDAM) _ A furious second-half rally by the Tigers fell short Friday night as the Hornets held on to advance to the Class 5A South State playoffs as the fourth seed from Region 4-5A.
Hattiesburg trailed 12-8 after the first quarter and then was outscored 24-8 in the second period as East Central led 36-16 at halftime.
But Tigers pulled within 42-36 after three periods and outscored the Hornets 12-8 in the final period.
Junior quarterback Jordan Willis hit 7-of-12 passes for 54 yards with an interception and rushed 16 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Courtland Harris led Hattiesburg in rushing with 114 yards and a touchdown on six carries and junior Jacquez Andrews ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
In his final game in his lone season as a Tiger, Rhyen Brisco rushed for 117 yards and touchdown on 10 carries and caught two passes for another 23 yards.
Hattiesburg saw a three-game winning streak snapped as the Tigers ended the season 4-7, 3-4 Region 4-5A.
East Central (7-4, 5-3) will travel to Soso to take on West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Mustangs (11-0, 7-0 Region 3-5A), the defending Class 5A South State champions, defeated Jackson Wingfield High School 42-0 Thursday.
LUMBERTON, Miss (WDAM) _ The Panthers spread the wealth inf the ground game and under center Friday night to finish unbeaten in Region 4-1A.
Sophomore Shavante Toney ran for 75 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, junior Trevon Jessie added 65 yards and a score on seven carries and senior Tavis Toney scored on a 17-yard run.
Jessie also had a 2-point conversion run.
Junior Robert Henry returned to the field after sitting out the previous week, but ran only twice for 18 yards. He did complete both of his pass attempts for 94 yards and touchdown.
Sophomore Rodney Parker hit 3-of-4 passes for 42 yards.
Junior K’nylan Willis caught four passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Senior defensive back Jayson Buckley also contributed to the scoreboard, returning an interception 84 yards for a touchdown.
Lumberton (9-3, 8-0) will host McAdams High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 1A South State playoffs. The Bulldogs (6-5) topped Brooks High School 30-0 Friday.
Mt. Olive saw its season come to an end at 5-7, 4-4.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.