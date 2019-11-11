High school football playoffs hit full throttle Friday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs will be in full swing throughout the Pine Belt, with teams from the viewing area represented in all six of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s classes.
Teams from Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A played first-round games this past Friday, while teams from Class 1A, Class 5A and Class 6A wrapped up the regular season.
All games will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday
This week’s MHSAA South State quarterfinals games include:
Class 1A
- No. 4* Richton (7-5) at No. 1 West Bolivar (9-2)
- No. 4 McAdams (6-5) at No. 1 Lumberton (9-3)
Class 2A
- No. 1 Taylorsville (11-1) at No. 3 Collins (4-8)
- No. 2 Perry Central (6-5) at No. 1 Philadelphia (11-1)
- No. 2 Scott Central (9-2) at No. 1 East Marion (8-2)
Class 3A
- No. 4 Crystal Springs (8-3) at No. 3 Jefferson Davis County (6-5)
- No. 2 West Marion (11-1) at No. 1 Yazoo County (10-2)
- No. 4 Magee (9-3) at No. 3 Raleigh (6-5)
- No. 2 Velma Jackson (7-4) at No. 1 Columbia (11-0)
Class 4A
- No. 2 Poplarville (6-5) at No. 4 North Pike (6-6)
- No. 1 Greene County (8-3) at No. Lawrence County (7-5)
Class 5A
- No. 3 Pascagoula (6-5) at No. 2 Laurel (9-2)
- No. 4 East Central (7-4) at No. 1 West Jones (11-0)
- No. 3 Forest Hill (5-7) at No. 2 Wayne County (8-3)
- No. 4 Brookhaven (5-6) at No. 1 Picayune (11-0)
Class 6A
- No. 4 Biloxi (8-3) at No. 1 Petal (10-1)
- No. 3 Ocean Springs (5-6) at No. 2 Oak Grove (8-3)
- No. 4 George County (7-4) at No. 1 Gulfport (9-2)
One area team remains alive in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools’ playoffs with Wayne Academy (5-5) taking on Tri-State Academy (9-2) in Flora in the Division AAAA semifinals.
*Seeding from respective region
