Hard freeze is expected for Wednesday

Expect another chilly night in the Pine Belt with lows in the upper 40′s. On Monday look for the skies to become cloudy with a 30 percent chance for rain with highs in the lower 70′s. There is a good chance for rain Monday night with temperatures falling into the upper 30′s. The chance for rain is about 80 percent. A cold front sweeps through early Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 40′s. There is a 40 percent chance for rain during the morning hours but skies will be clearing in afternoon. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning expect a hard freeze to develop with lows in the lower to mid 20′s. Temperatures will stay around 50 during the afternoon on Wednesday. Another light freeze is expected Thursday morning with lows in the lower 30′s and highs in the mid 50′s. It will be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 50′s and lows in the 30′s. Expect the sun to be out Saturday with highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the upper 30′s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40′s.