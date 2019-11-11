First Alert: Warm and cloudy day ahead

Tomorrow will be bitterly cold! Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s with cloudy skies most of the day. Winds will be gusty between 10-25 mph at the time. Skies will clear toward sunset. Lows will fall into the low 20s for Wednesday Morning with wind chills in the 10s! Be sure to remember the 4 P’s, Pipes, Plants, Pets, People.