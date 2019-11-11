First Alert: Warm and cloudy day ahead

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day much colder with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be cloudy today with highs reaching the low 70s. Showers will move in tonight as the cold front swings through. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-30s.
Tomorrow will be bitterly cold! Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s with cloudy skies most of the day. Winds will be gusty between 10-25 mph at the time. Skies will clear toward sunset. Lows will fall into the low 20s for Wednesday Morning with wind chills in the 10s! Be sure to remember the 4 P’s, Pipes, Plants, Pets, People.
Wednesday will be cold with temps in the upper 40s with sunny skies. Clouds will return for Thursday.
Friday and the weekend are looking nice with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under sunny skies.
