First Alert: Cold rain overnight, freezing temps expected on Tuesday & Wednesday

A big blast of Canadian air will arrive overnight tonight into Tuesday.
Rain will move in this evening across the area. Temperatures will then begin to drop as the night goes on. By the time you wake-up, temps will have dropped into the mid-30s. Rain will become to an end before the coldest air arrives. There could be a brief sleet pellet around sunrise but no impacts are expected.
Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s Tuesday afternoon and some areas in our northernmost counties may not even get out of the upper 30s. Winds will be gusty as well, between 20-30mph at times. That will make it feel like the low 30s with the wind chill.
The coldest weather will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That when the temperature will drop into the low 20s across the entire Pine Belt. Wind chills will be in the mid-10s by sunrise on Wednesday morning. Meaning it will be very cold as you go to work and for the kids waiting on the school bus. Temperatures on Wednesday will warm up into the upper 40s with sunshine.
Roads will be safe to drive since the ground temperature will be above freezing.
We will be below freezing for 13 hours on Tuesday night. This prolongs cold can cause unprotected water pipes to burst. The best protection is to insulate exposed pipes and to cover exposed faucets. Also, be sure to run pool pumps all night to prevent ice damage.
This kind of cold will be dangerous for pets too. Be sure to bring them inside for the night. If you can’t, make sure they have warm bedding, access to heat, extra food, & unfrozen water.
This will be a killing hard freeze for most plants. Be sure to protect them with bed sheets or bring them inside your garage.
