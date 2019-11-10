Red Cross competition enhances volunteer response skills

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -American Red Cross volunteers from across South Mississippi got some valuable skills training in a competitive two-day event that wrapped up Saturday.
The volunteers took part in several activities during a “Mass Care Round Up.”
They competed in cot assembly and also drove emergency response vehicles in an obstacle course.
It was all done to improve their disaster response skills.
“(The goals are to) get better qualified to maybe be a supervisor, open a shelter or learn to drive one of our emergency response vehicles and also, to have a little bit of fun while we’re doing it,” said Brenda Wells, a regional deployment specialist with the American Red Cross.
“We get to know each other better, we get to understand the operations and the preparedness and things you have to do in a shelter and it also puts us in the clients’ shoes for a few minutes, anyway,” said Bonnie Edwards, a Territory Six volunteer from Gulfport.
Volunteers also learned more about the FEMA emergency shelter on Ellisville Boulevard.
