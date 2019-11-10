Pine Belt mother dedicates scholarship to late son

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday morning, one Pine Belt mom gives back with a pancake breakfast fundraiser in honor of her late son.
Valerie Horne started doing “Pancakes For a Purpose” eight years ago.
Recently, she dedicated the fundraiser to her late son Brennon Horne, making it a scholarship that goes to local organizations every year.
Brennon was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of six, then died of a stroke at the age of 12.
This year, it was held at the Longhorn Steakhouse.
And the recipient of the funds is R-3-S-M, a non-profit that works on a variety of projects. Their most recent one is rebuilding homes from weather disasters.
