Lucky Rabbit holds Holiday Open House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local businesses in downtown Hattiesburg get a head start on their holiday hours with an open house.
The Downtown Holiday Open House brings out Pine Belt locals to see what sales are going on.
Many people come to the Lucky Rabbit to see the holiday decorations that are up this year.
The theme for the open house is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” where it’s snowing inside the store.
One shopper came out to see what antiques she could get for her loft.
“Oh, there’s no better place to come and shop,” said Hattiesburg resident Madeline Kerley. “There just so many things. So many unique things to look at, and it’s just beautiful. Everybody should come here.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.