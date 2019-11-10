Local MLB draftees hold baseball camp at HHS

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After spending the past year journeying through the Minor League Baseball circuit, a couple of pros were able to be kids for the day.
Joe Gray Jr. and Jordyn Adams held a baseball camp at Smokie Harrington Park on Saturday morning.
Just 18 months from helping Hattiesburg High to the 2018 state championship, Gray was back at his old stomping grounds to teach a group of about 70 campers the game he fell in love with as a youngster.
“I think the biggest reason why we chose to do it is just because we gotta let the kids understand the youth around here is the future of this game,” Gray said. “If we don’t try to get them at least inspired, then what are we looking at?”
Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2018 Amateur Draft, Gray was joined by fellow MLB draftee Adams. The Los Angeles Angels selected the outfielder in the first round of the 2018 Amateur Draft out of Green Hope High School in North Carolina.
Although Adams played most of his high school baseball in North Carolina, his early years were spent in Hattiesburg. He’s the son of former Southern Miss linebacker Deke Adams (1991-94) and the former Alexis Hall – a member of Lady Eagle basketball’s 1,000-point club. The Gulfport native spent Friday delivering Adidas sports equipment to the YMCA of Hattiesburg.
“We chose the YMCA because it’s a stable point in a lot of communities across the country,” Adams said. “This is where the primetime of all my sports really started and where I made most of my friends in sports too. [Hattiesburg] is what I consider home.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.