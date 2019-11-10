Laurel resident battling cancer gets much-needed wheelchair ramp

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -Laurel city leaders, students and participants in a drug recovery program have teamed up to help make life a little easier for one woman who’s battling a terrible disease.
Ward One councilman Jason Capers, students in the carpentry program at Laurel High School’s Career and Technical Center and men who are being helped by the Dying To Live drug recovery ministry partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for Lincoln Street resident Cynthia Earnest.
Earnest is fighting cancer and needed the ramp for herself and relatives who visit her.
It was built through a youth mentoring program Capers started called, “Brighter Tomorrows.”
The high school students cut the lumber for the project and some of the men in the recovery program installed it at Earnest’s home.
The building materials were donated.
“I’ve had several falls and I’m battling cancer, but thank God, we’re going to beat all of this,” Earnest said. “This has been a tremendous help.”
“We’re never more Christ-like than when we do something for somebody when that they can’t do for themselves and this is a great example of that,” said Capers.
“It turned out great, we took the measurements, we cut it and we just gave it to them and they did something with it,” said Tyjuan Graves, one of the carpentry students who worked on the project. “(The men in the recovery program) did an amazing job.”
Capers started the mentoring program two years ago.
