Laurel American Legion post hosts annual Veterans Day program

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A Laurel American Legion post celebrated Veterans Day Saturday night with an annual program.
The Joe D. Hudgies Post 210 hosted a gathering that honored veterans from all branches of service.
The event featured a dinner, patriotic music and the installation of post officers for the coming year.
“With the freedoms and rights we enjoy in this nation, the sacrifices that the men and women make, you can’t say thank you enough, so we must do this every year,” said Kevin Williams, commander of Post 210.
Post 210 is also celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.
