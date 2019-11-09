FIRST ALERT: Much colder weather is coming

Expect clear and quite chilly conditions overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30′s. Look for sunny weather on Sunday and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60′s to around 70 and lows in the mid to upper 40′s. It will become cloudy on Monday with a 20 percent chance for light rain with highs in the lower 70′s. As a strong cold front push through Monday night, expect about a 70 percent chance for light rain and temperatures in the lower 40′s. On Tuesday much colder weather will reach the Pine Belt with a high of 45 early in the day with temperatures slowly falling into the 30′s by late afternoon with gradually clearing skies. Winds will make it feel like it’s in the 20′s! Tuesday night and early Wednesday expect very cold weather with lows in the lower to mid-20′s on Wednesday morning and highs in the 40′s on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night expect lows in the lower 30′s. Thursday looks to be cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-50′s and lows in the upper 30′s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50′s to around 60 and lows in the upper 30′s to around 40. Saturday look cool with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the 40′s.