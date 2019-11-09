Veterans Day events around the Pine Belt area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the Pine Belt will have multiple events planned centered around Veteran’s Day, leading up to the holiday itself on Monday.
Here is a list of those events:
· Sunday, Nov. 10
- 24-hour vigil begins at 11 a.m. at the memorial wall in Hattiesburg; reading of the names on the wall at 7 p.m.
- Veterans concert by the City of Hattiesburg Concert Band and Pearl River Community College Band at the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center of Arts at 3 p.m.
· Monday, Nov. 10, Veterans Day
- Veteran’s Affairs’ Veterans Day complimentary breakfast at the Merit Health Wesley cafeteria from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.; will discuss the 20th anniversary of the VA clinic and the services that are provided to veterans there.
- The City of Hattiesburg Veterans Day Parade - Beginning from Hardy Street Baptist Church to Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
- Veterans Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m.
- Petal Chamber of Commerce Veterans Day Salute Cookout from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Petal Center for Seniors & Veterans
- Veterans Day Breakfast at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Sumrall
- Pearl River Community College Veterans Day Breakfast – 8 a.m. at the PRCC Poplarville Campus, West Dining Room – Olivia Bender Cafeteria; guest speaker Colonel Jim Jackson, PRCC alum and football player for coach Dobie Holden in 1958; community welcome
- Living History Museum of Veterans Throughout Time by the St. John’s School in Laurel, MS: Fifth and sixth graders will act as their chosen veteran and answer questions about their veteran. All invited to attend, walk through the museum and ask questions.
