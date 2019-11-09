Lamar County volunteer fire departments receive $4,500 grant

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission has awarded Southwest, Southeast and Pine Ridge volunteer fire departments $4,500 in grant money to purchase new equipment.
“They were awarded the grant and we’re very excited about that," said Lamar County Fire Coordinator George Stevens.
Stevens says the money will be used to purchase things like thermal energy cameras and new hoses and nozzles.
“We got a few high end cameras that we’ll use to walk a fire line to see if there’s any hot spots," said Stevens. "We can go in the house and see if there are any hot spots. We can also use them for search and rescue and we can actually see a person walking through the woods at night. It’s pretty neat.”
Stevens says this new equipment will be very beneficial for the departments.
“A lot of times you’ll have a rekindling of the house, despite your best efforts," said Stevens. "Using these cameras, there’s less chance of a rekindle. Sometimes people will smell smoke in their house or business and we can use these cameras to determine where the heats coming from.”
All of the volunteer fire departments in Lamar County will now have the thermal energy cameras.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.