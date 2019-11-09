HPD, HFD partner with Edwards Street Fellowship Food Pantry ahead of holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is coming up and some folks rely on the pantry for a meal.
Friday, the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department teamed up with the Edwards Street Fellowship Pantry. They serve over 1,500 families a month over seven counties. HPD and HFD collected non-perishable food items and canned goods at both the Walmart locations in Hattiesburg at each entry door.
These donations will directly help people in the Pine Belt.
For more information on qualifications for receiving food at the pantry, how to donate, or how to volunteer, please visit edwardsstreetfellowship.org or call 601-544-6149.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.